Bonds Away

The 10-year Treasury yield is starting to bump up against some key resistance levels around 1.68-1.70 per cent. Can’t tell you what it means in these squirrelly markets, but it is confirmation of the rally in equities.



We’re waiting for the day when the Fed has its Donnybrook with the bond market. Thus far the central bank has been flying with the tailwinds of the fear trade helping keep interest rates at record lows.

Keep it on your radar.

Photo: Global Macro Monitor

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.