Bonds Aren't The Only Asset Class Sucking In Investor Money These Days...

As U.S. treasury yields sink further, the 10-year even broke below 2.5% today, U.S. stocks are taking it on the chin. Fund flows continue to massively favour bonds over U.S. stocks.



Yet as U.S. stocks struggle to hang on, it’s peculiar how some stock markets are on fire these days.

For example, Indonesia’s stock market hit a new high just a few days back. Other Southeast Asian stock markets are approaching multi-year highs as well. In South America, Brazil’s Bovespa Index is close to re-taking its pre-crisis high, and Argentina’s Burcap Index has already broken above pre-crisis levels.

Here’s a clue as to what’s going on — According to EPFR, emerging markets funds attracted $2.2 billion of investor inflows during last week alone, which means that $34.5 billion has flowed into emerging market funds year-to-date, shown in light blue below. Note these emerging market stock inflows have come as U.S. stock funds have seen outflows.

The current global malaise is sending investors into bonds and nations like Indonesia or Brazil, which makes for a peculiar combination of safe-havens since these far flung nations were considered higher-risk economies not too long ago.

