Bonds Are Heading Higher, And Should Be Bought At The Next Sign Of Weakness

Showing just how responsive thin markets can be to news stories, the US Equities Markets put in a strong uptrend day yesterday that brought it to our key resistance area at 1,100. This rally was led by strength in Agricultural Chemical stocks driven by BHP/Potash news; as a consequence, Basic Materials stocks appear to have resumed their leadership of the broad market. It is important to be mindful of the double edged effect of the impact a single name can have on a sector index. On one hand, the index may be distorted because of that one stock, but, regardless, the sector is leading.



Other significant factors we are watching are continuing weakness in Financials and Technology, possible moves in the US Dollar, and renewed strength in Chinese equities which have emerged as the world relative strength leader off of the recent lows. At this point, squarely in the middle of the 1,070 – 1,100 trading range, we see no clarity and no real directional edge in the near term.

Short-term traders today should watch 1,100 as a key inflection point. We wrote yesterday morning that we had a slight downward bias to the session, and this bias was clearly proven wrong in the early premarket. There is a good lesson here regarding the important of large opening moves that continue in the same direction—most of these have failed over the past months, so seeing an opening gap that was holding higher should immediately have shifted your bias to the upside. It is unlikely that we will have a large directional move again today. Expect consolidation for at least the first part of the session and focus on fading both strength and weakness unless a clear trend emerges.

We are also monitoring interest rates at various points along the curve, and are showing the weekly chart of 10 Year Treasury Note Futures to highlight the recent strength in bond prices. Clearly a primary driver of market action at these levels is speculation on the Fed’s purchase program. From a pure tactical perspective, there is nothing here to support lower prices (higher rates) in the near-term suggesting that the markets are starting to factor an eventual expansion of the central bank’s balance sheet. Though the market is perhaps slightly overextended to the upside, the first pullback after a break of resistance is a high probability buy. We expect to see higher prices in this market over the next few weeks and will balance our tactical perspective with our strategic view in arriving at any convictions.

—————-

This guest post comes courtesy of Waverly Advisors >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.