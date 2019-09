This morning’s awesome jobs report — which saw the unemployment rate collapse from 9.4% to 9.0% — is taking its toll on the bond market.



Obviously investors see more growth ahead, and less reason to wrap up their money in securities with crappy yields.

Check out 30-year bond futures:

