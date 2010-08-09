Why The Deflationary Surge In Bonds May Push Stocks Higher By Brute Force

The latest missives from SocGen’s uber-bear Albert Edwards, and Raymond James strategist Jeff Saut dovetail nicely together, as both discuss the relationship between the stock rally and the bond rally.



ZeroHedge summarizes a key component of Edwards’ latest report:

All too obvious double dip aside, Edwards focuses on the disconnect between bonds and stocks, and synthesizes it as follows: “investors are finally accepting that what is going on in the West is indeed very similar to Japan a decade ago. For years my attempts to draw this parallel have been met with hoots of derision but finally the penny is dropping.” The primary disconnect in asset classes as the Ice Age unravels, for those familiar with Edwards work, is the increasing shift away from stocks and into bonds, probably best summarized by the chart below comparing global bond and equity yields – note the increasing decoupling. This is prefaced as follows: “The reaction of bond markets is wholly appropriate given it seems we are heading into outright deflation. The increasing divergence of bond and equity market yields that has been a key plank of the Ice Age will continue (see chart below). Equities will look increasingly cheap relative to expensive bonds.”

Photo: SocGen

And just like in China, with time stocks will become increasingly cheaper when compared to bonds, whose intrinsic value due to their cash flow generation will make them a preferred asset.

Saut is onto something similar:

The earning’s yield (E/P) on the S&P 500 is currently 6.6%, which is the highest in 15 years, while the spread between the earning’s yield and the 30-year Treasury Bond is the widest in 30 years. Accordingly, I favour the strategy of buying high quality, dividend paying stocks combined with special situation income funds like Putnam’s Diversified Income Fund (PDINX/$8.10). Last week the DJIA tested, and held, support.

More specifically he likes:

Accordingly, I think the equity markets should grudgingly work their way higher, even though I remain cautiously positioned. Given that cautionary stance, I favour the strategy of buying high quality, dividend paying stocks combined with special situation income funds like Putnam’s Diversified Income Fund (PDINX/$8.10). And this week we get another special situation income fund from my friends at WisdomTree for your consideration. To wit, on Tuesday WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (symbol: ELD) is slated to begin trading. It will contain emerging market debt with a duration of between 4 – 5 years and will be denominated in that country’s local currency. As always, terms and details should be vetted before purchase.

Speaking to stocks, I was interested to see a number of the names I have been using make it into a list compiled by Jim Grant of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer. To make said list, a company had to be U.S. domiciled, have a market capitalisation of more than $5 billion, a return on equity of greater than 15% (for the latest fiscal or calendar year), a dividend yield greater than 2%, a debt-to-assets ratio of less than 35%, and a price-to- earnings ratio of less than 15. These are the names from Raymond James’ research universe that made the grade: Exxon Mobil (XOM/$61.97/Outperform), Walmart (WMT/$51.79/Strong Buy), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ/$59.96/Outperform), Intel (INTC/$20.65/Outperform), Abbott Labs (ABT/$50.57/Outperform), Aflac (AFL/$50.75/Outperform), Chubb (CB/$53.76/Outperform), Diamond Offshore (DO/$66.43/Market Perform), and Darden (DRI/$41.82/Market Perform).

