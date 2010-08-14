Bond Yields Expose A Europe Tearing Itself In Half

The German economy just recorded the fastest quarterly GDP growth rate in 23 years… meanwhile Greece’s economy continues to shrink. France is doing relatively well also, while Ireland’s finances are under renewed scrutiny.



Nothing shows the growing divide between stronger and weaker European nations better than bond yields, whereby those for some economies are falling, as investors become more confident, while other nations’ yields are now rising, as investor worries intensify.

Bond yields in France, Germany and Belgium fell to record lows while Irish borrowing costs rose at an auction of bills. A report two days ago showed the Greek economy shrank for a seventh quarter, sending the yield premium investors demand to hold the country’s 10-year bonds rather than bunds to the highest since the European Union announced a 750 billion-euro ($957 billion) package for the region’s most indebted nations.

The yield on 10-year German bonds fell 12 basis points from last week to 2.39 per cent as of 5:20 p.m. yesterday, after earlier reaching a record low of 2.37 per cent. Greek 10-year bonds yields climbed 30 basis points to 10.55 per cent.

