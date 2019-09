Fantastic inverted chart of 30-year Treasury yields courtesy of Doug Short and Chris Kimble. As you can see, yields are at a “support” area that’s held for 17 years.



If it breaks down (i.e., yields break out) watch out!

Click to enlarge:

