The Next James Bond Movie Will Be Called 'Spectre' -- Here's The Full Cast

The cast and name of the next Bond movie was announced Thursday morning by director Sam Mendes at an event in London at Pinewood Studios.

Bond 24 will called “Spectre” and will be released in theatres Nov. 6, 2015.

Daniel Craig will return as James Bond, Ralph Fiennes as M., and Rory Kinnear will reprise his role as Tanner. Naomie Harris will also be back as Moneypenny.

Here are the new members of the cast:

Andrew Scott (“Sherlock”) will play Denbigh.

Christoph Waltz will star as Oberhauser

David Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) will play Mr. Hinx.

Monica Bellucci will play Lucia Sciarra.

Léa Seydoux will star as Madeleine Swann.

The new car in the film will be the Astin Martin DB10.

jamesbond007/YouTube Director Sam Mendes reveals the new Bond car.

The movie will film over the next seven months in locations including London, Rome, Mexican City, Moracco, and Austria.

Here’s the first teaser poster for the movie.

