The Next James Bond Movie Will Be Called 'Spectre' -- Here's The Full Cast

Kirsten Acuna
Daniel Craig gun James BondMGM

The cast and name of the next Bond movie was announced Thursday morning by director Sam Mendes at an event in London at Pinewood Studios.

Bond 24 will called “Spectre” and will be released in theatres Nov. 6, 2015.

Daniel Craig will return as James Bond, Ralph Fiennes as M., and Rory Kinnear will reprise his role as Tanner. Naomie Harris will also be back as Moneypenny.

Here are the new members of the cast:

Andrew Scott (“Sherlock”) will play Denbigh.

Christoph Waltz will star as Oberhauser

David Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) will play Mr. Hinx.

Monica Bellucci will play Lucia Sciarra.

Léa Seydoux will star as Madeleine Swann.

The new car in the film will be the Astin Martin DB10.

Astin martin bond 24jamesbond007/YouTubeDirector Sam Mendes reveals the new Bond car.
Astin martin db10jamesbond007/YouTube

The movie will film over the next seven months in locations including London, Rome, Mexican City, Moracco, and Austria.

Here’s the first teaser poster for the movie.

Spectre posterSony Pictures/MGM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.