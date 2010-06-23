Bond Markets Have Blown Off Half Of Their Eurozone Fears

Scott Grannis at Calafia Beach Pundit highlights how bond markets have now blown off half of their previous Eurozone fears.



Credit default swap (CDS) spreads have eased back by about half the amount they previously spiked in response the recent Eurozone crisis.

CBP:

As of last Friday, credit spreads had reversed about half of their recent widening. The scare that started in Euroland with the Greek debt crisis and threatened to spread to the U.S. economy is passing.

Note this applies to both Investment Grade spreads and High Yield (‘Junk bond’) spreads:

