Did The Market Just Show A Bearish Tell?

In poker a “tell” is a little flinch or reaction from a player that can be used to extrapolate something bigger about their behaviour.



Did we just get a tell in the markets?

After the tame CPI, both bonds and stocks moved lower simultaneously. We’ve been arguing that rising rates (weak bonds) is a bullish sign, but when you see the move both down in tandem at the same instant, it should make you wonder whether that trend is changing.

Treasury futures:

S&P futures:

