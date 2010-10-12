The Only Market That Matters Re-Opens, As The 10-Year Yields Drops To 2.35%

2.00% on the 10-year Treasury… it’s getting closer.



After taking the day off for Columbus Day, the only market that matters, the bond market, is back.

And folks are snapping up bonds in keeping with the general “risk-off” mood of the day.

The 10-year yield is down to 2.35%.

The 2-year and 5-year are both within a shade of all-time low yields.

Here’s a look at the curve.

