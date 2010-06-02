Bond Deals Disappear

The market for new bond issues is eerily quiet, and dead in the U.S.. Fewer companies are attempting to issue debt perhaps for fear of instigating a visible negative market reaction towards their creditworthiness.



Not a single company issued bonds yesterday in the U.S. according to Bloomberg, vs. $2.2 billion of deals one year ago. Europe saw just 1.35 billion euros of debt raised, vs. $6.5 billion euros last year.

Bloomberg:

“Issuers and investment bankers are hesitant to bring a deal that may not go well,” said Lon Erickson, a managing director at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, who helps oversee $9 billion in fixed-income assets and has been purchasing Treasuries and so-called agency mortgage debt. “I don’t think anyone knows from day to day what the trading environment’s going to be, so they’ve been proceeding very cautiously.”

This seems like the kind of situation whereby companies aren’t yet willing to face the reality that they’ll have to pay far more interest on borrowed money than they may have been used to. Money can be raised even when risks are elevated, as long as the right interest rate is offered. Is it that companies are worried a failed deal could shake confidence in their overall creditworthiness?

