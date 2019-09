Well, actually there are two markets that matter anymore… the bond market and the currency market. The latter is open, but due to the Columbus Day holiday, the bond market is closed.



Here’s a look at the current state of the US yield curve. The 10-year remains below 2.40%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.