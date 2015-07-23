30 Bond Women Then And Now

Ursula Andress, then and now.

The first full trailer for the new James Bond movie, “Spectre,” has been released, and it gives us our best look yet at the 24th installment in the Bond franchise.

Daniel Craig will return as 007 and be accompanied on screen by Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux who will play Bond women Lucia Sciarra and Madeleine Swann, respectively.

What happened to the rest of the Bond actresses over the years?

We looked at Bond girls ages 50 and over to celebrate over half a century of James Bond.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.