30 Bond Women Then And Now

The first full trailer for the new James Bond movie, “Spectre,” has been released, and it gives us our best look yet at the 24th installment in the Bond franchise.
Daniel Craig will return as 007 and be accompanied on screen by Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux who will play Bond women Lucia Sciarra and Madeleine Swann, respectively.
What happened to the rest of the Bond actresses over the years?
We looked at Bond girls ages 50 and over to celebrate over half a century of James Bond.
'Dr. No' (1962): Ursula Andress popularised the now-iconic scene where she steps out on the beach as Honey Ryder.
Now (Age 78): In 2005, Andress starred in small comedy 'The Bird Preachers.' The following year she was named honorary citizen of her birthplace Ostermundigen.
'Dr. No' / 'From Russia with Love' (1962/1963): Eunice Gayson played Bond's girlfriend Sylvia Trench in two films.
Now (Age 86): Gayson recently released her autobiography 'The First Lady of Bond.' Her daughter, Kate, appeared as an extra in 1995's 'GoldenEye.'
'From Russia with Love' (1963): Daniela Bianchi played Soviet Army Intelligence Corporal Tatiana Romanova in the film. Her voice was dubbed by actress Barbra Jefford due to her heavy Italian accent.
Now (Age 72): Bianchi starred in small Italian and French films after Bond before retiring from acting in 1970.
'Goldfinger' (1964): Honour Blackman quit her role on 'The Avengers' to appear as Pussy Galore. United Artists landed Blackman for the role by incorporating her judo experience into the film.
Now (Age 89): Blackman still stars in films today. She recently appeared in UK thriller 'I, Anna' and a horror comedy 'Cockneys vs Zombies.'
'Goldfinger' (1964): Model Tania Mallet was cast as Tilly Masterson after her photo was sent to the Bond producer. She also tested for the lead role in 'From Russia with Love.'
Now (Age 71): Mallet returned to modelling after her Bond role, leaving 'Goldfinger' as her only large role in a motion picture. She currently lives in England with her husband.
'Goldfinger' (1964): Margaret Nolan played the small role of Bond's masseuse, Dink. However, Nolan appears on the ads and soundtrack cover for the film.
Now (Age 71): Nolan hasn't starred in films since 1986, but resurfaced last year in British film 'The Power of Three' as Dame Margaret. She also makes and sells photomontages using copies of her old portraits.
'Goldfinger' (1964): Shirley Eaton became a sex symbol in the '60s after playing the role of Jill Masterson, the Bond girl who dies from getting covered in gold.
Now (Age 77): Eaton retired from acting in 1969 to raise her family. She published an autobiography, 'Golden Girl,' in 1999.
Eaton at the 2012 'Skyfall' world premiere.
'Thunderball' (1965): French actress Claudine Auger is best known for her role as Dominique 'Domino' Derval. Before Bond, she was the first runner-up in the 1958 Miss World contest.
Now (Age 73): Auger was still acting in films (mostly foreign) up until 1997 when she appeared in French TV movie 'The Red and the Black.'
'Thunderball' (1965): Luciana Paluzzi played SPECTRE agent Fiona Volpe. She originally auditioned for the role of Domino.
Now (Age 77): Paluzzi appeared in several movies through the 1960. She is now married to Michael Solomon, former president of Warner Bros. international television.
'Thunderball' (1965): British actress Martine Beswick played Bond's assistant Paula Caplan who gets kidnapped. She also appeared in 'From Russia with Love' as the gypsy, Zora.
Now (Age 73): Beswick was in films and television through the '90s including 'One Million Years B.C.,' 'The Six Million Dollar Man,' and 'Falcon Crest.' She appeared on BBC's 'Masterchef' in 2013 with other Bond Girl guests.
Beswick at a screening of the Magical Mystery Tour in London in 2012.
'You Only Live Twice' (1967): Karin Dor played SPECTRE assassin Helga Brandt who was fed to piranhas by Bond.
Now (Age 76): The German actress appeared regularly on screen until the late '80s. However she made a comeback to German screens in 2006's 'I Am the Other Woman,' and is currently working on a comedy called 'Triple WixXx.'
'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969): Diana Rigg also appeared on 'The Avengers' series before playing Bond's only wife Tracy (Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo).
Now (Age 76): Rigg still acts today. 'Game of Thrones' fans will recognise her as Lady Olenna Tyrell. She was also the Chancellor of the University of Stirling for ten years until 2008. Here's Rigg with her daughter, Rachael Stirling who appeared in 'Snow White and the Huntsman.'
'Diamonds are Forever' (1971): Jill St. John has been heavily criticised for her role as diamond smuggler Tiffany Case. St. John was originally offered the role of Plenty O'Toole which went to Lana Wood.
Now (Age 74): St. John went on to work in five films with husband Robert Wagner before retiring in 2002. She released a self-titled cookbook in 1987.
Now (Age 68): Wood retired from acting in the mid-80s but resurfaced in several films since 2008. She wrote the best-selling 'Natalie, A Memoir by Her Sister' in 1984.
Wood at The Hollywood Show event in Jan. 2013
'Live and Let Die' (1973): Jane Seymour played tarot expert Solitaire. Gayle Hunnicutt was pegged for the role, but was pregnant at the time.
Now (Age 63): Seymour's best known for '90s series 'Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.' She keeps busy both as an ambassador for a non-profit Childhelp and in TV and film roles. She recently appeared on ABC series 'Forever.'
Now (Age 65): Hendry also starred in films 'Black Caesar' and 'Hell Up in Harlem.' She has appeared in TV movies and series through the '90s.
'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974): Britt Ekland played Bond's assistant, Mary Goodnight. The actress originally auditioned for the role of Andrea Anders, which eventually went to Maud Adams.
Now (Age 72): Ekland has appeared on TV series since, but has turned again and again to performing in various stage performances of Cinderella, most recently playing the Fairy Godmother from 2009 to 2010 at Princess Theatre in the UK.
'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977): Barbara Bach played Soviet KGB agent Triple X. She originally auditioned for any role in the film.
Now (Age 67): Bach married Beatle drummer Ringo Starr (below) and stopped acting in the late '80s. She has appeared in several of his music videos.
'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977): Caroline Munro was cast as Naomi, the first woman Bond explicitly killed in a film. Her voice was dubbed in the film.
Now (Age 65): Munro still acts and is mostly known for her roles in horror and science fiction flicks. She recently filmed several movies including one called 'Crying Wolf.'
Now (Age 67): Chiles has appeared in a number of smaller film and TV roles including 'Speed 2' and an episode of 'CSI.'
'For Your Eyes Only' (1981): Carole Bouquet previously auditioned for the role of Holly Goodhead in 'Moonraker' before landing the role of Melina Havelock.
Now (Age 57): Bouquet modelled for Chanel through the '90s. She still acts frequently in French films. She most recently appeared on NBC's 'Rosemary's Baby' miniseries.
'For Your Eyes Only' (1981): Lynn-Holly Johnson's role as Olympic medalist hopeful Bibi Dahl wasn't coincidence. At the time, interest in the 1980 Lake Placid winter Olympics was high, and, Johnson happened to be a professional skater.
Now (Age 55): Johnson finished her acting career in 1996 to focus on her family. In 2007, she appeared in a theatre production of 'It's A Wonderful Life.'
Holly Lynn-Johnson with her daughter Jensie.
'Octopussy' (1983): Maud Adams returned to the Bond franchise as the titular character after playing a different role nearly a decade earlier in 'The Man with the Golden Gun.'
Now (Age 69): Though Adams doesn't act much anymore she frequents Bond events. She has made television appearances on 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and 'That '70s Show.'
'Octopussy' (1983): Swedish actress Kristina Wayborn played Octopussy's henchwoman Magda. Wayborn reportedly broke several toes while filming a fight scene.
Now (Age 64): Wayborn went on to appear in television series including 'The Love Boat,' 'Dallas,' and 'Baywatch' before reuniting with Maud Adams on 'That '70s Show.'
'A View to a Kill' (1985): Former 'Charlie's Angel' Tanya Roberts played geologist Stacey Sutton. Roger Moore has said in commentary for the film he felt Little chemistry between him and Roberts.
'A View to a Kill' (1985): Jamaican singer and model Grace Jones played villain Max Zorin's bodyguard and lover May Day with super strength.
Now (Age 66): The singer continues to perform to this day and is working on a new album right now. She has a song, 'Original Beast' on 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I' soundtrack.
'The Living Daylights' (1987): Former model Maryam d'Abo played Kara Milovy. She originally auditioned for the part of Pola Ivanova in 'A View to Kill.'
Now (Age 53): d'Abo co-wrote 'Bond Girls Are Forever,' which inspired a documentary between her and other Bond women. After recovering from a deathly brain hemorrhage in 2007, she began working on a documentary on survivors of vascular brain diseases.
'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997): Michelle Yeoh starred as Chinese spy Wai Lin who worked alongside Bond.
Now (Age 52): Yeoh starred in Oscar-winning movies 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 'Memoirs of a Geisha.' She also lends her voice to video games. Next year she will star in Netflix's first original movie, the 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' sequel.
'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997): The 'Lois & Clark' star played one of Bond's ex-girlfriends, Paris Carver.
Now (Age: 50): Hatcher starred in ABC's hit drama 'Desperate Housewives.' She has since appeared on several TV series.
Next up, Monica Bellucci, Léa Seydou, and Naomie Harris will star alongside the latest Bond, Daniel Craig, in next year's 'Spectre.'
