6 Factors That Decide The Makings Of The Perfect Bond Girl

Beyond beauty, mystery, sex appeal, and toughness, Bond Girls are known for their names. The early Bond films were famous for giving their characters overtly sexual (sometimes mildly racist) names, like Plenty O'Toole (Diamonds are Forever), Holly Goodhead (Moonraker), Kissy Suzuki (You Only Live Twice), and Pussy Galore of Goldfinger.

In the later years, the Bond franchise shied away from such obvious puns and sexual innuendo, but kept with silly names like Christmas Jones (The World Is Not Enough), Strawberry Fields (Quantum of Solace), May Day (View to a Kill), and the absurdly long Peaceful Fountains of Desire (Die Another Day). In all, nearly a third of the Bond Girls had what you'd consider a silly name. While 32 per cent isn't a majority, it does mean one in every three Bond Girls gets tagged with something tongue-in-cheek. Since neither of Skyfall's leading ladies has a ridiculous moniker, that means we can expect one in the next Bond film.