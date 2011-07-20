Bond Genius Jeff Gundlach Is Killing It This Year -- Up 28% Since September

Jeff Gundlach’s fund is up 28% since he opened it in September.



Which fund, we don’t know, but the breakdown of how his funds are doing, according to Bloomberg, is:

— $8.5 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund: 13% in the past year; 5.6% YTD

— DoubleLine Opportunistic Income Fund: 16% YTD.

An investor who spoke to Bloomberg about the returns says:

[Gundlach is] invested in both mortgage-backed securities that lack government backing and U.S. agency bonds, including those guaranteed by government-supported companies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Comparable funds (invested in MBS) are up 11% YTD, but his returns are still a shining star among hedge funds right now.

This is great for his upcoming lawsuit. TCW claims he stole trade secrets. But the fund he used to manage is doing worse than his this year.

— $5.3 billion TCW Total Return: 3.5% YTD

Gundlach’s DoubleLine Opportunistic Fund invests in fixed income securities. Together, all of his funds have $12.5 billion AUM.

Here’s what Gundlach said on a July 12 conference call he held with investors on July 12. Our Joe Weisenthal was on the call >

And here’s his presentation on NOW WHAT? >

