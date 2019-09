The real losers are not the folks who are short on stocks. It’s the folks still long the longish end of the curve.



The 10-year now yields 2.96%. 30-year yields are at 4.24%. Probably bullish.

From FinViz, check out the carnage in 30-year futures:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.