Bond Bull Carnage Continues, As 30-Year Yield Jumps To 4.32%

With this morning’s huge risk-on move, it’s no surprise to see more heavy selling in long bonds.



This before-and-after yield curve from Bloomberg shows nicely shows how sharply yields have risen for the 10- and 30-years, the latter of which is now yielding a whopping 4.32%.

This is pretty bullish, though of course some will claim that this is somehow the bond vigilantes slamming the tax deal and its effect on the budget. Please.

