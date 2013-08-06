'Skyfall' Actor Ben Whishaw Comes Out As Gay

‘Skyfall’ ‘Skyfall’ actor Ben Whishaw (left, with Daniel Craig in ‘Skyfall’) has entered into a civil partnership with Australian composer, Mark Bradshaw.

British actor Ben Whishaw has officially come out as gay.

Whishaw played Daniel Craig’s beloved gadget maker “Q” in last year’s uber successful James Bond film “Skyfall” and is set to reprise the role in “Bond 24.”

The 32-year-old actor confirmed the news over the weekend, while also announcing his relationship with Australian composer Mark Bradshaw.

The two entered into a civil partnership in Sydney last year.

Whishaw’s rep told the Daily Mail:

“Ben has never hidden his sexuality, but like many actors he prefers not to discuss his family or life outside of his work. Due to speculation, I can confirm that Ben and Mark entered into a civil partnership in August 2012. They were proud to do so and are very happy.”

The couple first met on set of the 2009 film “Bright Star,” for which Bradshaw scored the music.

Whishaw sort of opened up about his sexuality in a 2011 interview with Out while promoting the off-Broadway play “The Pride,” in which he played a gay man.

When the interviewer asked the actor if he felt it important to be a role model for young gay people, Whishaw responded:

“I really agree with that, and I feel in my heart that it’s important, but I don’t quite know yet the way to go about that. Maybe that’s the transitional thing I feel I’m in the middle of at the moment. It’s something I think about, but it’s important for me to do it at the time that’s right for me. And I’m not there yet.”

