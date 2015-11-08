Meet the villain's $1 million Jaguar from James Bond's 'Spectre'

In “Spectre,” James Bond’s 24th adventure, the car driven by the villain is getting as much if not more attention as 007’s iconic Aston Martin (a DB10, this time around). In the film, a villainous henchman, called “Mr. Hinx,” driving an orange Jaguar C-X75 engages in a high-speed chase with Bond’s bespoke Aston through the streets of Rome.
Although Bond’s Q-prepared Aston Martin is an absolute work of art, one can’t help but be impressed by the sexy, or possibly terrifying, Jaguar.
“The C-X75 programme represents the pinnacle of Jaguar’s engineering and design expertise,” Jaguar global brand director Adrian Hallmark said in a statement. “It is arguably the world’s fastest test-bed for the world’s most advanced technologies, combining as it does a remarkable hybrid powertrain with awe-inspiring performance.”
For most people, the Jaguar C-X75 is a stunning movie prop. But the reality is that the car has lived a short, but eventful life filled with stunning achievement and untapped potential.
Here’s a closer look at the sleek super car.
“Spectre” opens in US theatres on November 6, 2015.
Last year, Jaguar rolled out its 'Good to be Bad' advertising campaign with a glorious Super Bowl Commercial.
Not only is Jaguar providing the main villain car -- its Land Rover sister brand will provide a Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR for evil transportation, as well.
The Jag features a standard supercar layout, with its engine mounted behind the driver, but in front of the rear wheels.
On the other hand, the DB10 features a more conventional front-engined layout found on most GT sports cars.
In 2011, Jaguar announced that the C-X75 would be developed into a hypercar, carrying a $1.1 million price tag.
The production prototype C-X75s are powered by a 1.6-litre, turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder engine. Combined with an electric drive system, the C-X75 enters battle with more than 850 horsepower.
According to Jaguar, the hybrid hypercar is capable of sprinting from 0-100 mph in just 6 seconds, with a theoretical top speed of 220 mph.
Although test drivers have consistently surpassed the 200 mph mark, it's unclear how close the development team got to hitting the 220mph target.
Open the upswinging scissor doors on the prototype and you'll find an ergonomic carbon-fibre-lined interior.
Sadly, Jaguar scrapped its plans for the production car in December, 2012. The company cited the ongoing global economic crisis as the reason for the decision.
Had the C-X75 entered into production, it would have been the fourth entrant into the ultra-exclusive, million-dollar hybrid-hypercar club that currently consists of ...
Fortunately for disappointed fans of the car, Jaguar decided to call it up for one more tour of duty.
The movie Jags have had the advanced hybrid powertrain replaced with the company's monster 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine found in everything from the F-Type sports car to the Range Rover Sport SUV.
Although not as fast the planned production car, with more than 550 horsepower available, the movie car has plenty of juice to make them rumble.
Plus, the Jag V8 is renowned for making some of the boldest, nastiest, most aggressive sounds in the automotive kingdom.
Although the Jag featured film-specific modifications, it was not a bespoke design like the Aston Martin DB10.
Jaguar's official stance is that the C-X75 development program has been canceled. With the widespread popularity of the James Bond movie series, interest is beginning to build once again for a production C-X75.
