This Is The Jaguar That The Villain Will Drive In The New Bond Movie

Jaguar Land Rover No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die.

Jaguar is taking their “Good to be Bad” marketing campaign to the next level. The English automaker’s sinister C-X75 supercar concept with be the vehicle of choice for the villain in the upcoming James Bond flick “Spectre,” Autocar reports.

The Jag C-X75 will face off against Bond’s brand new Aston Martin DB10 that was commissioned specially for the 24th instalment in the film series.

According to the automotive publication, sources “involved with the project” report that the supercar concept is undergoing modifications for the upcoming film. This includes the removal of the C-X75’s 800 hybrid powertrain. In its place will be Jaguar’s trusty 5.0 liter supercharged V8 engine, from the company’s phenomenal F-Type sports car.

Jaguar officials have declined to confirm their involvement in “Spectre” with Autocar. The publication says that the automaker simply told them to await a formal announcement in 2015.

Should the C-X75 actually make its way into the next Bond flick, it will continue a long series of appearances for Jaguar in the film franchise. Most recently, the company’s flagship XJ sedan served as for Dame Judy Dench’s ride M in 2012’s “Skyfall.”

There is also a recent trend for Jaguars serving as transportation for Bond film baddies. In 2006’s “Casino Royale,” Mads Mikkelsen’s card playing Le Chiffre transported a captured Bond in a Jaguar XJ8 sedan.

But the company’s most famous Bond appearance in recent memory maybe the villainous bright green rocket and machine gun-equipped XJR convertible from 2002’s “Die Another Day.”

The carbon-fibre C-X75 hybrid supercar concept first debuted at the 2010 Paris Motor Show to rave reviews. The car even managed to take home Autoweek’s “Best in Show” award.

“This will be the finest looking and most innovative Jaguar ever created,” said Jaguar head designer Ian Callum. “Even in the world of supercars, we can still produce the most beautiful.”

“C-X75 is an exciting project for us and a clear statement of Jaguar’s intent to continue creating bold, innovative and beautiful performance cars.”

It was hoped that the model make it into production. Sadly, however, Jaguar decided to cancel the project in 2013. Fortunately, many of the C-X75’s design elements made it into the company’s gorgeous F-Type coupe and convertible.

Earlier this month, the cast and car for “Spectre” was officially presented to the public in a special ceremony at Pinewood Studios, where the films are made. With principal photography just underway, the film is expected to make its way to theatres by November 6, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.