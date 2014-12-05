James Bond's New Aston Martin Has Arrived -- And You Can Have One Too!

Aston Martin Lagonda Mr. Bond Your New Aston Martin Is Ready!

Daniel Craig’s James Bond will once again drive an Aston Martin in the film franchise’s 24th instalment , titled “Spectre.”

Designated the “DB10,” the new Aston was designed with input with the film’s director, Sam Mendes, specifically for Bond.

“In the same year that we celebrate our 50-year relationship with 007, it seems doubly fitting that today we unveiled this wonderful new sports car created especially for James Bond,” said Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy Palmer in a statement.

“To be partnering once again with EON Productions is great news for this company and for everyone around the world that loves to see Bond at the wheel of an Aston Martin.”

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Take a look at this…

Even better — you can have one too!

That’s right, Aston Martin will build 10 customer DB10’s for a few very very lucky and presumably very wealthy people. According to the luxury automaker, all 10 customer Bond Astons will be handmade at the company’s facility in Gaydon, England.

Aston Martin has yet to announcing any pricing or technical information related to 007’s new ride, but it’s safe to assume that it will be apocalyptically expensive and will likely be powered by one of the company’s roaring V8 or V12 engines.

