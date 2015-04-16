The amazing story of how the Aston Martin DB10 became James Bond's latest ride

Aston Martin’s handcrafted sports cars are world famous for their power, beauty, and soul.

But Aston has also enjoyed a 50-year run as the official wheels of the world’s most famous super spy — James Bond.

As 007 gears up for his next adventure “Spectre,” this tradition continues with the brand new Aston Martin DB10. But there’s one major difference — the DB10 is for James Bond only.

In fact, the car was developed with the input of director Sam Mendes and the film’s producers.

“It’s never been done like this before,” Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman told Business Insider. ” For a movie character to have a major manufacturer create a car just for him is really quite special.”

But the story of how the DB10 became the latest Bond car is even more incredible.

According to Reichman, Mendes and producer Barbara Broccoli dropped by the design studio to have a look at a production Aston the company had been preparing for the movie. However, as the filmmakers were examining the car, a sketch hanging on the studio wall caught Mendes’ eye.

YouTube/Marchettino The Aston Martin DB10 on set in Rome.

Reichman told the director the car in the sketch didn’t actually exist. To which Mendes replied, “Great, could we make that just for James Bond?”

The result of that question is a limited run of 10 special James Bond Astons to be used exclusively for the film. Which sadly means that no one outside of the production team will have the chance to drive the car.

Fortunately, according to Reichman, elements of the DB10 design may make their way into future production Astons, as the company looks to revamp its whole lineup over the next five years.

James Bond’s 24th adventure hits theatres on November 6, 2015.

Check out the fleet of Aston Martin DB10s on set in Rome.

