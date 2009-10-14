Bon Jovi To Play The Lanier Firm's Holiday Party

Sometimes the saying is true — things are bigger in Texas.



The coming holiday season will no doubt bring tales of the scaled-back holiday party — see you for punch in the conference room!

But that isn’t happening at plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Lanier’s always legendary holiday bash. The kiddies went crazy for last year’s performer, Miley Cyrus. But this year it’s one for the children of the 80’s:

BON JOVI!

The Houston-based firm has not mailed invites, but the party will be December 13, the Tex Parte Blog says.

rumour had it Paul McCartney would be the headliner. That’s a no go this year, but Lanier told Tex Parte that McCartney has not officially said no, so hope is still alive for 2010.

