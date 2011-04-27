Jon Bon Jovi Will Open A Pay-What-You-Can Restaurant In New Jersey

Jon Bon Jovi‘s next endeavour will combine food and philanthropy: he’s set to open a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey.



The town’s board recently approved the venture, which will be housed in an old auto body shop.

No word as to what will be on the menu — or what the restaurant’s name will be.

But this is definitely good news for New Jersey residents accustomed to shelling out up to $150 for Bon Jovi concert tickets. 50-cent fries (or quarter-fries, if you like!) should help off-set that expenditure.

