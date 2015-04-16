Jon Bon Jovi sold his $37.5 million Manhattan duplex to an Austrian-American financier

Julie Zeveloff
Bon jovi soho apartmentCorcoran/Wikipedia

Gerhard Andlinger, an Austrian-American businessman and the founder of private investment firm Andlinger & Company, is the buyer of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi’s downtown Manhattan penthouse, according to the Real Deal.

The home was last listed for $US37.5 million, though it first appeared on the market in 2013 for $US42 million.

The duplex apartment has a massive great room, five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. Even better, the apartment came fully furnished, and as you can see from the listing photos, the rocker has great taste.

Bon Jovi bought the place for $US24 million back in 2007, according to Curbed NY.

The apartment is located on Mercer Street, in NYC's trendy SoHo neighbourhood.

It has 11 rooms in total, including a great room with 11-foot ceilings.

Floor-to-ceiling windows mean every corner of the apartment is filled with light.

There's a wood-burning fireplace.

And five bedrooms in total. We like the minimalist design approach.

The kitchen is sleek and modern.

There's not one, but three terraces.

Now that's a $37.5 million view.

Looking for something more unique?

A house built into the side of an Arizona boulder can be yours for $US4.2 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.