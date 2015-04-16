Jon Bon Jovi sold his $37.5 million Manhattan duplex to an Austrian-American financier

Gerhard Andlinger, an Austrian-American businessman and the founder of private investment firm Andlinger & Company, is the buyer of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi’s downtown Manhattan penthouse, according to the Real Deal.

The home was last listed for $US37.5 million, though it first appeared on the market in 2013 for $US42 million.

The duplex apartment has a massive great room, five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms. Even better, the apartment came fully furnished, and as you can see from the listing photos, the rocker has great taste.

Bon Jovi bought the place for $US24 million back in 2007, according to Curbed NY.

