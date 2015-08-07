America's 50 best new restaurants, according to Bon Appétit magazine

Brittany Fowler
KindredFacebook/Kindred Restaurant

Get ready to add some fresh faces to your restaurant bucket list.

Every year, Bon Appétit magazine curates a “Hot 10 list of America’s Best New Restaurants,” and the 2015 nominees have just been announced. Editors Andrew Knowlton and Julia Kramer travelled around the country in search of the 50 most exceptional restaurants, from European-style fine dining to casual neighbourhood favourites. The magazine will announce the top 10 on August 18. Until then, you can read all about each restaurant here.

Keep scrolling to check out all 50 nominees.

Aatxe (San Francisco, CA)

Facebook/Aatxe

To learn more about Aatxe, click here >

Al's Place (San Francisco, CA)

Facebook/Al's Place

To learn more about Al's Place, click here >

Alimento (Los Angeles, CA)

Facebook/AlimentoLA

To learn more about Alimento, click here >

Arcade Bakery (New York, NY)

Yelp/kevinc

To learn more about Arcade Bakery, click here >

Artisan Meat Share (Charleston, SC)

Facebook/Artisan Meat Share

To learn more about Artisan Meat Share, click here >

Biscuit Love (Nashville, TN)

Facebook/Biscuit Love

To learn more about Biscuit Love, click here >

Cosme (New York, NY)

Cosme/Facebook

To learn more about Cosme, click here >

Dai Due (Austin, TX)

Facebook/Dai Due

To learn more about Dai Due, click here >

Damn the Weather (Seattle, WA)

Facebook/Damn the Weather

To learn more about Damn the Weather, click here >

The Dining Room at the White Hart Inn (Salisbury, CT)

Yelp/thewhitehart

To learn more about The Dining Room at the White Hart Inn, click here >

Dizengoff (Philadelphia, PA)

Facebook/Dizengoff

To learn more about Dizengoff, click here >

Dove's Luncheonette (Chicago, IL)

Facebook/Dove's Luncheonette

To learn more about Dove's Luncheonette, click here >

East Ender (Portland, ME)

Facebook/East Ender

To learn more about East Ender, click here >

Gardner (Austin, TX)

Yelp/annaf

To learn more about Gardner, click here >

Gjusta (Los Angeles, CA)

Yelp/joanney

To learn more about Gjusta, click here >

The Grey (Savannah, GA)

Tripadvisor/management

To learn more about The Grey, click here >

Heyday (Minneapolis, MN)

Yelp/lanf

To learn more about Heyday, click here >

Hola Arepa (Minneapolis, MN)

Facebook/Hola Arepa

To learn more about Hola Arepa, click here >

Jon & Vinny's (Los Angeles, CA)

Yelp/thomaso

To learn more about Jon & Vinny's, click here >

Kachka (Portland, OR)

Yelp/ramzyh

To learn more about Kachka, click here >

Kindred (Davidson, NC)

Facebook/Kindred Restaurant

To learn more about Kindred, click here >

Krog Street Market (Atlanta, GA)

Facebook/Krog Street Market

To learn more about Krog Street Market, click here >

Leon's Oyster Shop (Charleston, SC)

Facebook/Leaon's Oyster Shop

To learn more about Leon's Oyster Shop, click here >

Liholiho Yacht Club (San Francisco, CA)

Facebook/Liholiho Yacht Club

To learn more about Liholiho Yacht Club, click here >

Loyal Nine (Cambridge, MA)

Facebook/Loyal Nine

To learn more about Loyal Nine, click here >

Luscher's Red Hots (Dallas, TX)

Facebook/Luschers Red Hots

To learn more about Luscher's Red Hots, click here >

Manolin (Seattle, WA)

Yelp/jonien

To learn more about Manolin, click here >

Milk Glass Mrkt (Portland, OR)

Yelp/debbiel

To learn more about Milk Glass Mrkt, click here >

Milktooth (Indianapolis, IN)

Facebook/Milktooth

To learn more about Milktooth, click here >

Momofuku Ko (New York, NY)

Facebook/Momofuku Ko

To learn more about Momofuku Ko, click here >

Parachute (Chicago, IL)

Facebook/Parachute Restaurant

To learn more about Parachute, click here >

Petit Trois (Los Angeles, CA)

Yelp/michaelu

To learn more about Petit Trois, click here >

Porcellino's Craft Butcher (Memphis, TN)

Yelp/michaelu

To learn more about Porcellino's Craft Butcher, click here >

The Progress (San Francisco, CA)

Yelp/trucd

To learn more about The Progress, click here >

Rintaro (San Francisco, CA)

Yelp/sylvanb

To learn more about Rintaro, click here >

Rose's Fine Food (Detroit, MI)

Yelp/mythyh

To learn more about Rose's Fine Food, click here >

Saltine (Jackson, MS)

Facebook/Saltine Restaurant

To learn more about Saltine, click here >

Santina (New York, NY)

Yelp/romiy

To learn more about Santina, click here >

Semilla (Brooklyn, NY)

Facebook/Flip a Plate

To learn more about Semilla, click here >

Shaya (New Orleans, LA)

Facebook/Shaya

To lear more about Shaya, click here >

Small Brewpub (Dallas, TX)

Facebook/Small Brew Pub

To learn more about Small Brewpub, click here >

Southbound (Richmond, VA)

Facebook/Southbound

To learn more about Southbound, click here >

Spoon and Stable (Minneapolis, MN)

Facebook/Spoon and Stable

To learn more about Spoon and Stable, click here >

Tandem Coffee + Bakery (Portland, ME)

Facebook/Tandem Coffee Roasters

To learn more about Tandem Coffee + Bakery, click here >

Thip Khao (Washington, DC)

Facebook/Thip Khao

To learn more about Thip Khao, click here >

Townsend (Philadelphia, PA)

Yelp/bostonbesteatsx

To learn more about Townsend, click here >

Trentina (Cleveland, OH)

Facebook/Restaurant Trentina

To learn more about Trentina, click here >

Trove (Seattle, WA)

Yelp/leaa

To learn more about Trove, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.