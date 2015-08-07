America's 50 best new restaurants, according to Bon Appétit magazine

Get ready to add some fresh faces to your restaurant bucket list.

Every year, Bon Appétit magazine curates a “Hot 10 list of America’s Best New Restaurants,” and the 2015 nominees have just been announced. Editors Andrew Knowlton and Julia Kramer travelled around the country in search of the 50 most exceptional restaurants, from European-style fine dining to casual neighbourhood favourites. The magazine will announce the top 10 on August 18. Until then, you can read all about each restaurant here.

Keep scrolling to check out all 50 nominees.

