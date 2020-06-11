Bon Appétit 'Test Kitchen' star Andy Baraghani calls out Alex Delany for a resurfaced Vine that includes a homophobic slur

Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Screenshot Instagram/@alex_delany Baraghani wrote that Delany’s Vine was ‘hurtful and triggering and all too familiar.’

Even more accusations and evidence of Bon Appétit editors’ microaggressions have resurfaced, amid a tumultuous week for the food publication that saw its editor in chief resign.

Senior food editor Andy Baraghani posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram story after an old Vine of drinks editor Alex Delany saying a homophobic slur resurfaced.

But a Korean-American former Bon Appétit staffer also accused Baraghani of using his popularity at the publication to undermine her work twice – all because of “petty feelings” she says Baraghani had toward “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski.

The chaos at Bon Appétit is far from over. Each day, new accusations and evidence of microagressions have arisen – all contributing to what 14 current and former staffers of the food publication told Business Insider is a workplace where people of colour were treated like a second class compared to white employees.

On Tuesday, drinks editor Alex Delany was caught in a flurry of resurfaced posts that painted him as insensitive. For one – a picture of a Confederate flag cake Delany says he posted to Tumblr at age 17 – he apologised. But other posts, including an old Vine of Delany using a homophobic slur (he refers to a pile of sticks as “a bunch of f—–s lying on top of each other”), have not elicited a response from Delany yet. He didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment.

But senior food editor Andy Baraghani posted a lengthy statement about Delany’s resurfaced Vine to his own Instagram story, writing that it was “hurtful and triggering and all too familiar.”

Lmao @ Andy being this hurt over an old Vine when he was just called out for using his editorial influence to cut multiple projects from a Korean female colleague pic.twitter.com/7vb7WfXufP — Ryan Khosravi (@ryepastrami) June 10, 2020

In his full statement, Baraghani wrote:

“There is a vine circulating around the internet in which my colleague, @alex_delany, uses a gay slur. I don’t know how much more hurt I can take at the moment. But the video was hurtful and triggering and all too familiar. The word takes me back to being bullied and harassed as a kid. To my adult years dealing with the kind of toxic masculinity that I experienced in kitchens and the workforce. It’s not a term I will tolerate. It’s never appropriate. The word’s sting has brought nothing but pain in my life and to so many in the queer community. After I saw the video, I reached out to Delany. I wanted to connect with him privately before addressing it on social media. Hear him out. Hear his reflections. Hear his desire to change. Make it very clear why his words were disgusting and painful. Then I reached out to my queer BA colleagues to hear their thoughts. What they were feeling. Assesswhat [sic] is actionable and what is valid. We know Delany will have to respond to that video on his own. I’m not one to put someone on blast to millions of people. I want to have a dialogue, not just with people that have always been aligned with my beliefs but people who may feel differently or have changed over time. I want an open conversation. I know we may hold each other to standards that at times feel impossible to reach. I want to be capable of compassion. I know I have a platform where my voice is heard by many. As someone who is a first generation Iranian-American queer, I’m aware of what I can do for my POC and LGBTQ+ family. I can speak up for you. I can work with my colleagues to make more positive changes here. There is clearly far more to be done. I’m taking some time to think about impactful ways to shed more light, and make more space, for POC and LGBTQ+ in food media.”

In addition to his old Vine, some old tweets and more old Tumblr posts of Delany’s also resurfaced that show an objectifying view of women.

sure seems like @alex_delany has a lot of thoughts about women pic.twitter.com/wMVH5PySaE — Manchego Arepas (@LM_Bets) June 9, 2020

Accusations against Baraghani of microaggressions at Bon Appétit also emerged the same day Baraghani posted about Delany

But Baraghani was also accused of microaggressions toward a coworker. Former Bon Appétit staffer Alyse Whitney wrote on Twitter about when Baraghani tried to have two of her stories “killed” (a term used by journalists when a story is assigned and/or completed, but not published).

now that adam is gone, some change can happen. but acting EIC amanda shapiro was also a huge part of perpetuating the toxic culture at bon appetit. she once tried to cut my interview the day of the shoot because her friend, andy baraghani, didn’t like the person being profiled. — Alyse Whitney (@AlyseWhitney) June 10, 2020

this was the second time that andy used his popularity to sway editorial decisions and undercut my work. both times he went directly to my editor to try to kill a story based on petty feelings about antoni porowski. he never spoke to me about it. both times i cried at my desk. — Alyse Whitney (@AlyseWhitney) June 10, 2020

In her tweets, Whitney, a Korean-American, wrote that Baraghani tried to have her profile of “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski “killed” due to Baraghani’s “petty feelings” toward Porowski. Baraghani didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“This was the second time that andy used his popularity to sway editorial decisions and undercut my work [sic],” Whitney wrote. “Both times he went directly to my editor to try and kill a story based on petty feelings about antoni porowski. he never spoke to me about it. both times i cried at my desk [sic].”

Online clips show Whitney did eventually publish multiplestories at Bon Appétit featuring Porowski.

