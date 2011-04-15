Bommer Appointed CFO Of Deutsche Biogas

Kay Bommer, the former general manager of DIRK, the German IR association, has been appointed CFO of Deutsche Biogas.



Bommer worked at DIRK for more than a decade in total, but stepped down last year in search of new challenges.

In his new role, he will be responsible for finance, controlling and investor relations at the Friesoythe-based power company.

‘We are very pleased we could secure such an experienced financial and capital market expert like Kay Bommer for our company,’ says Joachim Meier zu Uphausen, chairman of Deutsche Biogas’ supervisory board, in a statement.

During his time at DIRK, Bommer played a major role in helping to professionalize the IR industry in Germany.

Prior to joining the IR association, he headed up the IR department at Softmatic for two years.

