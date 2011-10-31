Bombshell Report: GOP Front-Runner Cain Accused Of Improper behaviour Toward Women Over A Decade Ago

Photo: NYforCain via YouTube

Original 8:42: A new bombshell report from POLITICO says that Republican front-runner Herman Cain was accused of improper and sexually-suggestive activity toward two women who worked under him at the National Restaurant Association in the 1990s.The report alleges the two women were given cash settlements after they complained to trade association officials, and stopped working for Cain. The agreement bars them from talking about their departure, but they were identified by several sources, POLITICO reports.



The article details that that one of the allegations stemmed from a complaint from a woman invited by Cain up to his suite before one of the association’s events.

Cain’s campaign ducked the charges for 10 days, the quad-bylined story states, refusing to answer a reporter’s question on Sunday morning if he had ever been accused of sexual harassment.

Cain said he has “had thousands of people working for me” at different businesses over the years and could not comment “until I see some facts or some concrete evidence.” His campaign staff was given the name of one woman who complained last week, and it was repeated to Cain on Sunday. He responded, “I am not going to comment on that.”

He was then asked, “Have you ever been accused, sir, in your life of harassment by a woman?”

He breathed audibly, glared at the reporter and stayed silent for several seconds. After the question was repeated three times, he responded by asking the reporter, “Have you ever been accused of sexual harassment?”

Campaign spokesman J.D. Gordon did not deny the report to POLITICO, saying he was “vaguely familiar” with the story, before calling it a “personal attack.”

This is one of those stories where there are few details due to privacy concerns and you have to trust the reporters and the publication behind them. The reporters on this story are all reputable and seasoned reporters, and there is no reason yet to doubt their reporting — especially given the lack of a firm denial from Cain or his campaign.

UPDATE 9:04: Gordon, Cain’s spokesman, tells the Associated Press’ Kasie Hunt that the campaign is denying the story, saying POLITICO is “casting aspersions on his character and spreading rumours that never stood up to the facts.”

Here is Gordon’s complete email to reporters via The Washington Examiner:

Inside the Beltway media attacks Cain

Fearing the message of Herman Cain who is shaking up the political landscape in Washington, Inside the Beltway media have begun to launch unsubstantiated personal attacks on Cain.

Dredging up thinly sourced allegations stemming from Mr. Cain’s tenure as the Chief Executive Officer at the National Restaurant Association in the 1990s, political trade press are now casting aspersions on his character and spreading rumours that never stood up to the facts.

Since Washington establishment critics haven’t had much luck in attacking Mr. Cain’s ideas to fix a bad economy and create jobs, they are trying to attack him in any way they can.

Sadly, we’ve seen this movie played out before – a prominent Conservative targeted by liberals simply because they disagree with his politics.

Mr. Cain — and all Americans, deserve better.

