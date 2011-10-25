Bombshell Poll: Cain First, Gingrich Third

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

A new New York Times/CBS News national poll has Herman Cain in first place in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, followed by former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.Cain has the support of 25 per cent of Republican voters, while Romney has 21 per cent — within the poll’s 5-point sampling error. Gingrich has the support of 10 per cent of GOP voters, followed by Rep. Ron Paul with 8 per cent.



Texas Gov. Rick Perry is down to six per cent support — barely above Michele Bachmann, Jon Huntsman, and Rick Santorum who all poll under two per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.