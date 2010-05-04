Document Dump Shows Fed Had Early Discussions About Housing Bubble

The Fed released the transcripts for the 2004 FOMC meeting this week. There definitely was some mention of a possible housing bubble, but little discussion.



This graph shows the Fed estimate of the rent-to-price ratio in June 2004. Usually this is drawn inverted (Price-to-rent). And this was after the Fed made some technical adjustments – otherwise, in the words of a Fed researcher, the graph would “have looked more alarming”.

