BOMBSHELL: Colombian Prostitutes Had Contact With 'Sensitive Security' Info

Secret Service agents who partied with prostitutes in Colombia last week brought the girls into contact with “sensitive security information,” according to a new letter from the House Oversight Committee to Secret Service Director Mark Sullivan.



The letter was obtained by ABC News reporter Jake Tapper, who reports that the charge refers to a meeting Sullivan had with Congressional investigators Monday, in which he provided an update on the probe into the scandal. The letter requests additional details about the alleged misconduct and the agents involved.

Here’s the relevant excerpt, courtesy of ABC News:

“The facts as you described them raised questions about the agency’s culture,” the two congressmen write. “The incident in Cartagena is troubling because Secret Service agents and officers made a range of bad decisions, from drinking too much, to engaging with prostitutes, to bringing foreign nationals into contact with sensitive security information, to exposing themselves to blackmail and other forms of potential compromise.”

Here’s the full letter:

Photo: ABC

Photo: ABC News

