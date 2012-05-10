Not That You Need It, But Here's A Bombproof iPad Case

Photo: Pelican

If you have to have the absolute best protection for your devices, check out this bombproof iPad case by Pelican, which we first read about in the New York Times.The i1705 Hardback offers a watertight seal and a purge valve that keeps water and dust out while maintaining air pressure.



There’s even an accessory drawer for storing your charger and anything else you might want to carry with you.

The case’s bombproof-ness isn’t guaranteed by the company, but many stories on the company’s site confirm it.

Price: as low as $33 >

