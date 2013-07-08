Someone Bombed One Of The Holiest And Most Peaceful Places On Earth

An injured Buddhist monk receives medical treatment at a hospital in Gaya, following eight low-intensity serial blasts at the Bodh Gaya Buddhist temple complex, on July 7, 2013.

What Mecca is to Muslims and The Temple Mount is to Jews, the Bodhi tree is to Buddhists.



Located in Bodh Gaya, India, it is epicentre of the Buddhist universe – it is the place where Gautama Buddha (i.e. “The Awaken One”) is believed to have realised the nature of the mind.

On Sunday at least eight explosions, occurring both inside and outside of the Mahabodhi temple, rocked the pilgrimage town in the northeastern province of Bihar. At least two people were injured.

“It’s very unfortunate, actually there should be no need for security in a religious place,” a Dalai Lama aide told the Times Now.

Authorities have defused several other bombs at the UNESCO World Heritage site. Investigators said the attack looked “sophisticated,” and that the bombs were detonated with remote timers.

The Hindustan Times reports that for years Pakistan-based, al-Qaeda-linked militants have considered Bodh Gaya as a potential target of suicide bombings.

The Times added that Sunday’s attack is believed to be a retribution for the atrocities committed by militant Buddhist monks Myanmar on Rohingya Muslims.

The Mahabodhi temple, particularly around the Bodhi tree, is one of the most peaceful places imaginable (this author has been there).

For more than a millennium Buddhists from all over the world have meditated at the site, where the Buddha is said to have “attained the unattained supreme security from bondage” (i.e. enlightenment, Nirvana) in 531 BCE.

The Mahabodhi temple

The Bodhi Tree

