Bombardier Reveals A Passenger Jet To Challenge Airbus And Boeing

Alex Davies

Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace, long known for producing smaller business jets, has revealed the passenger plane it believes will be it a serious competitor for industry giants Airbus and Boeing.

At Bombardier’s factory in Mirabel, Quebec, executives revealed two important pieces of news: The new CSeries jet should be doing test flights by the end of June, and one model will be able to seat up to 160 passengers.

That size puts the CS300 in the range of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, which dominate domestic air routes. Most of the CSeries jets will made for the 100- to 149-seat market, which Bombardier says is growing.

Bombardier’s move into the larger passenger jet market, combined with the growth of Brazil’s Embraer, poses a threat to the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.

Chris Sloan of Airchive was in Montreal for the jet’s debut, and shared his photos with us.

After a presentation about the CSeries, the screen was pulled away to reveal the jet.

A fog machine added some flair to the debut.

Once it cleared, the media on the scene had a better view.

Most of the CSeries jets will hold 100 to 149 passengers.

The biggest, the Cseries 300, will accommodate as many as 160.

The CSeries jets promise improved fuel economy and reduced noise, executives said.

The range of nearly 3,400 miles is more than enough to cross the United States.

While the jet is nearly complete, some work remains to be done.

With the lighting returned to normal, the jet looks less dramatic.

And it's clear that it's not yet ready to take flight.

Bombardier expects to perform test flights by the end of June.

From Bombardier's renderings, the interior of the single-aisle CSeries looks quite nice.

Depending on how the plane is set up, seats will be in 2-2 or 3-3 arrangements.

At the debut event, a CSeries model accompanied desserts.

And a display case included smaller models of all the CSeries models.

It's clear Bombardier hopes to add some airlines to this wall of customers.

And this jet is part of the plan, launching Bombardier into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.

