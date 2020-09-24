This brand-new $56 million Bombardier Global 6500 private jet can fly 6,600 nautical miles and is now for sale – see inside

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Aircraft sales firm Jetcraft just took delivery of a brand-new Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft and is looking to re-sell it.

The Global 6500 is one of Bombardier’s newest planes having entered service in September 2019 and is an upgrade to the popular Global 6000.

New Rolls-Royce engines and re-designed wings give the jet an additional 600 miles of range and increased efficiency.

Wealthy jet setters preparing for the world to re-open are buying planes now to be ready for the moment they can use them. Less than 50 countries are currently open to Americans but a likely COVID-19 vaccine within the next year will likely accelerate the fall of artificial travel barriers and allow US passport holders to embark on extended journeys again.

The Global 6500 is among the newest aircraft from Bombardier having just entered service in September 2019. The Canadian manufacturer entered three aircraft into service in the past two years from its popular long-range product line including the Global 7500, Global 5500, and Global 6500.

Each pushes the boundaries what was thought possible with a private jet and improves upon Bombardier’s already tried and true designs. Bombardier announced the Global 6500’s production alongside the Global 5500 as upgraded versions of their popular predecessors, the Global 6000 and Global 5500, respectively, with enhancements in range, efficiency, and interior amenities.

Aircraft sales and acquisition firm Jetcraft recently took delivery of a Global 6500 in mid-September as its original owner opted not to take delivery of the aircraft. The brand-new aircraft only had around 25 hours on it at the time of our visit and just one flight from Hartford, Connecticut to Morristown, New Jersey following its delivery.

Take a look inside this factory-fresh Global 6500.

The Global 6500 is the upgraded version of the Global 6000, formerly the flagship of Bombardier’s private jet fleet before it was supplanted by the Global 7500.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Though the two are the same size and exterior design – appearing identical from the outside – they couldn’t be any more different in terms of capabilities.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The Global 6500 boasts 6,600 nautical miles of range, a 600 nautical miles further than its predecessor, making it the second longest-ranged aircraft in the Global lineup behind the 7,500.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Enabling that enhancement in range and a 13% improvement in fuel burn is a pair of fuel-efficient Rolls Royce Pearl engines…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

And a re-designed wing with aerodynamically friendly winglets.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Officially known as BR700-710D5-21 engines, or Pearl 15s, they each offer 15,125 pounds of thrust. That’s 375 pounds more per engine than the Global 6000’s.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The improvements also allow the Global 6500 to cruise at a maximum speed of Mach .90, just slightly faster than the Global 6000 which tops out at Mach .89.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The aircraft is undoubtedly massive but its size is immediately felt when walking up the embedded air stairs, the design of which brings passengers directly into the plane as they ascend.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Inside the plane, its interior is divided into three living areas seating 13 passengers in total.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

It’s four seats shy of the Global 6500’s maximum capacity of 17 but as Jetcraft’s Northeast Sales Director Dan Kilkeary told Business Insider, most flights will often have a mere handful of passengers onboard despite its ability to hold more.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The first living area is the Club Suite, a four-seat space housing the principal seats.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

This communal area is ideal for sitting during take-off and landing or just relaxing in general.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The Bombardier Nuage seats are featured on the aircraft with improvements in ease of movement and ergonomics, such as a tilting headrest and a floating base.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The seat controls are a mixture of mechanical and electric with the ability to recline and extend a leg rest.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

They can also recline fully flat to create a bed.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The seats are moveable to face inward if sitting with a large group.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

And each pair comes with a retractable desk that’s stored in the sidewall.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Every seat in this space is also a window seat.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

A press of a button automatically opens and closes each shade, with the entire system also controlled via a mobile application or the master controls in the forward galley.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Small storage compartments can be found along the sidewall housing outlets, USB charging ports, and inputs for the aircraft’s entertainment system.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

This compartment controls and houses one of the many iPod Touch control systems that come with the aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The devices connect to the aircraft’s WiFi system and allow the user to take over functions in the cabin including entertainment, climate, and lighting.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The user simply selects their seat location and can control the window shades, flight attendant call button, and personal reading light.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

It can also control features for the entire plane, including closing all the window shades and dimming the lights.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

In the centre of the cabin, the Conference Suite also consists of four seats though on opposite ends of a large table.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

It’s a multi-purpose space, with the table acting as a dining room table during mealtimes, a conference table for meeting, and even a large desk for an executive to utilise.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The table can also be lowered to create a bed that sleeps two.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Opposite the table is a credenza that can similarly be used for a variety of purposes including to house a buffet of food during meals or an entertainment screen that can be placed here to watch movies while eating.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

It’s mostly used for storage in its current form, ideal for holding pillows, blankets, extra dishes, or snacks.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The final compartment is the Private Suite, a stateroom-like room intended for rest and relaxation.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Five passengers can be seated in this space across a three-person divan and two club seats but it’s meant for comfort over density.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The divan can easily extend into a bed during downtimes, ideal for the ultra-long-range routes that the Global 6500 is capable of flying.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

But each user can use the room as desired. Kilkeary explained that on one flight that he was escorting for a potential buyer, the chairman and president of a company used this room as an office while their employees occupied the front two spaces.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

And just like the Club Suite, there’s an extendable table available between the two seats…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

As well as another entertainment screen capable of attaching to a computer to give presentations. It’s just one of two 23-inch 4K screens in the aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The cabin is largely open but privacy is achievable.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The Private Suite can easily be closed off with a pocket door located in the divider…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

And the Club Suite also has a door to close off the forward galley.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The Global 6500 also comes standard with two lavatories: an en suite bathroom behind the Private Suite and a smaller lavatory towards the front of the aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The en suite bathroom comes with a toilet, large sink, and closet space, as well as its own windows.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

On the opposite end of the aircraft is the forward galley, the main workstation for the cabin attendant where meals and drinks are crafted.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Two convection ovens/microwaves allow for cooking full gourmet meals instead of just reheating pre-cooked catering orders.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The flight range of which the Global 6500 is capable means that two or more meals can be served in a single flight for each passenger and the dual system allows for the cabin attendant to serve all 13 if need be, plus the crew.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

An air chiller also keeps beverages cold instead of relying on an ice bin.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The cockpit is also state-of-the-art with Bombardier’s Vision flight deck coming standard on the aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Four massive high definition screens feed pilots information with external sensors offering combined synthetic and infrared vision to see through the clouds.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Most aircraft have one or the other but the Global 6500 has both visible from the heads-up display.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The system utilises sensors in the aircraft’s nose to outline terrain and airport features allowing the aircraft to fly in conditions that would be dangerous for other planes.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Unlike some of Bombardier’s other aircraft, this cockpit utilises the standard W-shaped yoke found on most aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

A crew rest compartment is also standard on the aircraft to carry a third pilot when the flight time requires an additional crewmember.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The Global 6500 sells for $US56 million if bought directly from Bombardier. What Jetcraft can offer, however, is faster delivery and the ability to trade in an existing aircraft and put that value towards the Global 6500.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Jetcraft will have to convince buyers that a long-range aircraft is the right investment as the pandemic still rages. The sales formula when selling aircraft has changed with salespeople having to become more knowledgeable about the safety aspects of each plane.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

The firm is also flying planes to the buyers for viewing and coating the aircraft it shows with a disinfectant called MicroShield360 and utilising social distancing procedures during viewings.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Kilkeary also believes the buyer will likely be an individual rather than a corporation since the latter has more travel and purchasing restrictions due to the pandemic.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

