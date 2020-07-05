Bombardier just delivered its first Global 5500, a $46 million private jet that can fly nearly 7,000 miles – see inside

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Bombardier just delivered the first model of its newest jet, the Global 5500, the most recent addition to the Global line-up.

Built in Toronto and completed in Wichita, Kansas the Global 5500 boasts a top speed of Mach .90 and range of 5,900 nautical miles, or around 7,000 miles.

Its main rival is Gulfstream’s G500, which it bests in cabin width and range but not speed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Global 5500 is the newest aircraft in the popular Bombardier Global line-up of wide-cabin private jets that dates back to the 1990s. The Canadian manufacturer’s latest achievement was delivered to its first customer and entered into service on Thursday after being built in Toronto and completed in Wichita, Kansas.

The first delivery was the result of two years of development with Bombardier announcing the launch of the model in May 2018.

It’s not the largest Global despite being the newest as the Global 7500 still holds that title but the Global 5500 still boasts an impressive range of 5,900 nautical miles, equivalent to around 7,000 miles, enough to fly between New York and Tokyo or London and Singapore. With a top speed of Mach .90 to match, the Global 5500 is also one of Bombardier’s fastest jets.

Sixteen passengers can sit comfortably in the cabin, split between a communal area and a private suite in the back of the plane. The jet is a more open concept design with few dividing walls separating the living spaces, though every plane is customisable to the owner’s desire.

Bombardier is claiming that the $US46 million jet is the largest and most quiet in its class with the longest range of its competitors.

So let’s take a look inside the newest creation from the Canadian aircraft manufacturer.

Bombardier first announced the Global 5500 in May 2018 as the next-step-up from the Global 5000, the smallest plane still being produced in the popular product line.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

The Global 5500 offers improved range and more powerful engines than its predecessor. Here’s the German Air Force’s Global 5000.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Global 5000 aircraft.

The new jet can fly 5,900 nautical miles at a top speed of Mach .90, as opposed to 5,200 nautical miles at a top speed of Mach .89 with the Global 5000.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

A typical configuration for the Global 5500 seats 13 passengers but that can be changed according to customer preference with the maximum capacity being 16 passengers.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

The interior is divided into three living areas, the first one is the club suite consisting of two pairs of standalone seats that face each other.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

Each seat pair has a solid retractable table that is stored in the sidewall.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

The jet features the new Nuage seat that uses a new tilt system to offer a deep recline. It can also go fully flat for sleeping.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

Here’s what they look like on the Global 7500.

Aviatrade A Global 7500 aircraft.

Read More:



Private jet industry CEOs say 2 new planes coming out soon will change the business forever. See inside the Gulfstream G700 and Bombardier Global 7500.



The conference suite then features a large table separating four seats, ideal for hosting a meeting or dining.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

The table can be lowered and bedding can be placed on top of the seats to create a large bed.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

The private suite is the final compartment of the Global 5500. It can be customised depending on the intended use but here’s the “executive” style with a three-person couch on one side and a club seat pair on the other.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

It’s not the full bedroom that the Global 7500 offers…

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Global 7500 aircraft.

Read More:



A businessman is selling his brand-new Bombardier Global 7500 for $US70 million, the only one on the market. Take a look inside the 3-month-old jet.



But the two seats can be made into a bed for longer flights. Here’s what that looks like on the Global 5000.

EDDIE JIM/Fairfax Media/Getty A Global 5000 aircraft.

The suite can also be customised to feature two couches, one on each side, to maximise passenger capacity. Charter operators typically prefer that configuration.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

For pilots, the Global 5500 offers a modern cockpit with an advanced avionics suite.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

Known as the Bombardier Vision flight deck, the business end of the jet offers high-definition displays and traditional W-shaped control yokes for pilots.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

The heads-up display also gives pilots additional information when flying thanks to the expanded use of cameras and sensors in the aircraft’s nose.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Bombardier

The direct competitor to the Global 5500 is the Gulfstream G500, a recent innovation from Gulfstream.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Gulfstream G500 aircraft.

The two continue the tradition of the long-standing cross-border rivalry between Canada’s Bombardier and America’s Gulfstream.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Gulfstream G500 aircraft.

Just like the Global 5500, Gulfstream’s typical configuration for the G500 seats 13 passengers but the American manufacturer states the maximum capacity is 19, unlike Bombardier’s 16.

Gulfstream A Gulfstream G500 aircraft.

Source: Gulfstream

Bombardier does win in cabin width with the Global 5500 offering a 7-foot, 11-inch wide cabin to the G500’s 7-foot, 7-inch wide cabin.

Gulfstream A Gulfstream G500 aircraft.

Source: Gulfstream

Both feature similarly advanced cockpits with the use of heads-up displays.

Gulfstream A Gulfstream G500 aircraft.

Source: Gulfstream

Gulfstream offers the Symmetry cockpit on the G500 that includes touchscreen panels and displays.

Gulfstream A Gulfstream G500 aircraft.

Source: Gulfstream

Bombardier bests Gulfstream on width and range making the Global 5500 a worthy competitor. The Gulfstream, however, can fly slightly faster with a top speed of Mach .925.

Bombardier A Global 5500 rendering.

Source: Gulfstream

The first Global 5500 is slated for service with ExecuJet, a European charter operator. Here’s one of its Falcon 2000 aircraft.

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty An ExecuJet Falcon 2000 aircraft.

Source: Aviation Week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.