How Bombardier's New Commercial Jet Compares To The Competition [CHART]

In September, Bombardier completed the maiden test flight of its all-new commercial jet, the CS100.

The company has ambitious plans for the plane. It forecasts that nearly 7,000 planes in the 100- to 150-seat segment will be delivered in the next 20 years — and it wants to build half of them.

That’s an enormous chunk of the market to steal from established giants Boeing and Airbus.

The CSeries has the advantage since it is designed from the ground up to fit the 100 to 150-seat segment, and is not a stretched-out or shrunken-down version of an existing plane, Bombardier rep Marc Duchesne said in a June interview.

Bombardier also says the CSeries will be 20% more efficient than the competition, a huge selling point for cash-strapped airlines facing high fuel costs. And it’s quiet, which makes it well-suited for flying into urban airports.

To see how the CS100 will perform against its direct competition — the Boeing 737-700 and Airbus A319 — we created a chart comparing key considerations for airlines with money to spend, from price and reputation, to speed and key advantages.

Here’s how they stack up:

