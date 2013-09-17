Here's The Plane Bombardier Created To Compete With Boeing And Airbus [PHOTOS]

The passenger jet

Bombardier created to compete with industry giants Airbus and Boeinghas taken off for the first time.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer is known for producing smaller business jets, but it believes the all-new CSeries will be it a serious competitor in the commercial space.

One version of the plane, the CS300, will be able to seat up to 160 passengers.

That size puts it in the range of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, which dominate domestic air routes. Most of the CSeries jets will made for the 100- to 149-seat market, which Bombardier says is growing.

Bombardier’s move into the larger passenger jet market, combined with the growth of Brazil’s Embraer, poses a threat to the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.

Chris Sloan of Airchive.com was in Montreal for the jet’s debut in March, and shared his photos with us. You can read his take on the new jet here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.