Here's The Plane Bombardier Created To Compete With Boeing And Airbus [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies
Bombardier c-series first flightBombardier

The passenger jet
Bombardier created to compete with industry giants Airbus and Boeinghas taken off for the first time.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer is known for producing smaller business jets, but it believes the all-new CSeries will be it a serious competitor in the commercial space.

One version of the plane, the CS300, will be able to seat up to 160 passengers.

That size puts it in the range of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, which dominate domestic air routes. Most of the CSeries jets will made for the 100- to 149-seat market, which Bombardier says is growing.

Bombardier’s move into the larger passenger jet market, combined with the growth of Brazil’s Embraer, poses a threat to the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.

Chris Sloan of Airchive.com was in Montreal for the jet’s debut in March, and shared his photos with us. You can read his take on the new jet here.

A fog machine added some flair to the jet's debut in March.

Once it cleared, the media on the scene had a better view.

Most of the CSeries jets will hold 100 to 149 passengers.

The biggest, the CSeries 300, will accommodate as many as 160 and compete with planes like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

The CSeries jets promise improved fuel economy and reduced noise, executives said.

The range of nearly 3,400 miles is more than enough to cross the United States.

With the lighting returned to normal, the jet looks less dramatic.

The first flight was supposed to take place in June, but was delayed by several months.

From Bombardier's renderings, the interior of the single-aisle CSeries looks quite nice.

Depending on how the plane is set up, seats will be in 2-2 or 3-3 arrangements.

At the debut event, a CSeries model accompanied desserts.

And a display case included smaller models of all the CSeries models.

It's clear Bombardier hopes to add some airlines to this wall of customers.

And this jet is part of the plan, launching Bombardier into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.

The future of the CSeries remains to be determined, but the plane maker is right to say 'change is here.'

