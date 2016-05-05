Check out the Canadian airliner that's trying to challenge Boeing

Bombardier Aerospace announced late last week that Delta Air Lines agreed to order 75 of the company’s C-Series airliners in a deal worth up to $5.6 billion.

Shortly after the deal’s announcement, Bombardier flew one of its C-Series demonstrators down to Delta’s Atlanta headquarters for journalists and the the airline’s staff to get a closer look.

Although Bombardier has been a global leader in business and regional jets, the C-Series is the first product from the Canadian aeroplane to compete against Boeing and Airbus in the mainline market.

The decision to enter the market with the C Series was a major financial gamble for Bombardier with program price tag of $5.5 billion. Since its inception more than a decade ago, the aircraft has been beset by a series of development delays and slow sales.

Last year, the aeroplane maker was forced to write down $4.4 billion and take a $1 billion bailout from the Quebec government.

Even as it struggled to close a sale, Bombardier was credited with building an aircraft that’s one of the most capable on the market today — besting its rivals from Boeing and Airbus in terms of efficiency and ability.

With the Delta order, Bombardier not only has found a US launch customer for the C Series, it has the blockbuster deal it needed to validate the attractiveness of aircraft to other prospective buyers.

The Bombardier C Series enters service later this year with SWISS.

Here’s a closer look at the airliner.

Bombardier offers two version of the C Series -- A 130-seat CS300 and a smaller 108-seat CS100. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Delta opted for the smaller CS100. However, expect the airline to switch some of its order to the larger jet down the road. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider According to Bombardier, the C Series' greatest selling points are its efficiency and cabin comfort. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A major contributor to the Bombardier's efficiency is its lightweight aluminium and composite body. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In addition, its pair of Pratt & Whitney PW1500 geared turbofan engines are some of the most fuel efficient on the market and help make the aeroplane 15% cheaper to operate than aircraft that's currently in production. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider According to Bombardier, the C Series also emits 20% less carbon dioxide during operation and is the quietest airliner on the market. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In January, former Delta CEO Richard Anderson cited the aeroplane's engines as a major reason for the airline's interest in the C Series. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider With a range of more than 3,500 miles, the CS100 allows Delta to operate routes its smaller jets had not been able to reach before. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Step inside the Bombardier's cabin and you'll find a surprisingly spacious interior for a relatively small 108-seat aircraft. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Enter the jet from the front and ... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider ... You'll see the front galley to your left,... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider As well as the first class lavatory complete with the changing table. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Up front, are the CS100's business class seats. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Look toward the back of the plane and you see the CS100's five-abreast seating configuration in economy class. That means there's only one middle seat per row as opposed to two per row on the rival Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family jets. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Since the aircraft presented to the press was one of Bombardier's demonstrators, the interior did not have Delta's seats, lighting, and in-flight entertainment systems. However, the layout of the cabin is accurate. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Even with Delta's specified interior, the CS100 should have the widest economy seats in the market at 19 inches. But the seat pitch should remain Delta's standard 30 to 31 inches which is solid, but not industry leading. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In addition, Bombardier claims that the C Series' windows are 50% larger than its rivals. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Here's the view from the CS100's window. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Bombardier designed the CS100's overhead bins to open 5 inches lower, which makes it easier to load baggage. The overhead bins are also designed to hold over-sized carry-on luggage. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider What doesn't fit in the overhead bins can be stored down here in the belly cargo hold. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In cockpit, the C Series features five large, 15.1 inch displays. Here's Captain Steve Paradis who helped fly the plane down to Atlanta from Montreal. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider Captain Steve Paradis Instead of control yokes, the Bombardier is flown using side sticks. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The position of each side stick can be monitored on the LCD displays. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The Bombardier CS100 is a full fly-by-wire aircraft which means the side sticks have no physical connection to the the aeroplane's control services. Instead, the aircraft is flown through computer inputs. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider According to Bombardier, Delta will received its first CS100 in 2019. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

