Bomb threats at several HBCUs, including Howard University and Bowie State University, prompt closures and canceled classes

Washington DC, Howard University campus sign. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Multiple HBCUs across the country have reported bomb threats on Monday, according to reports.

Howard University, Delaware State University, and Bowie State University are among the targeted HBCUs.

The threats have prompted closures of campus facilities and canceled classes.

Multiple historically black colleges and universities across the country, including Howard University and Bowie State University, have reported bomb threats on Monday morning.

Delaware State University, Southern University and A&M College, Albany State University, and Bethune-Cookman University are other HBCUs that were threatened, CNN reported.

It comes after several HBCUs reported bomb threats on the same day earlier this month, according to the Washington Post. In a statement on Twitter, Maryland’s Bowie State University said their campus is closed until further notice.

“Due to a bomb threat on campus, BSU will be closed temporarily today January 31, 2022,” the university said in a statement. “Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until further information is available.”

Southern University, which is located in Lousiana, announced that classes are canceled and instructed students to remain in their dorms.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that our students and staff on campus are safe during this lockdown,” Ray Belton, president of the university, said in a tweet. “Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate this heinous threat.”

Officials at Albany State University in Georgia said that an investigation is underway and that “law enforcement officials are checking all campus facilities.”

According to the Washington Post, the Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University campus police issued an all-clear just before 6:30 a.m. following an investigation. A police spokesperson told CNN that the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous materials found.”