BOMB THREAT: 'Suspicious Package' Found Near Brisbane Supreme Court Building

Brisbane Supreme Court

A “suspicious item” has been spotted in the courtyard at the front of the Supreme Court in Brisbane.

Police and fire authorities responded to a tip off at 2pm today but “don’t know yet” what the item is.

The Courier Mail is reporting the object is a black suitcase.

Emergency services are now reportedly preventing people from entering the court precinct.

It is understood the bomb squad has been called.

This is the second time in less than a month that authorities have been called to the court.

Last month a suspicious white powder was found in a bathroom in the building.

More to come.

