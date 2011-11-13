Somebody Called In A Bomb Threat Prior To Today's Penn State Game

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Prior to today’s Penn State football game, somebody called in a bomb threat to Beaver Stadium (via SportsGrid). After an investigation by the FBI, and two searches of the stadium, nothing was found.The university released a statement saying the stadium has been secured since Tuesday and there are increased security measures in place for today’s game.



Today’s Penn State football game was supposed to be a chance for the football team, students, and the rest of the Penn State community to return to some sense of normalcy, even if just for a few hours. But there are still some that apparently don’t even want that to happen.

