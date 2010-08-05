Bomb Threat Delays Second Tranche Of Greece Bailout -- For An Hour

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO
While all the strikes and protests and riots couldn’t stop Greek austerity measures, a bomb threat has briefly disrupted the IMF plan.Reuters:
Police evacuated Greece’s Finance Ministry after a bomb threat was received just before a news conference by Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.
“The ministry received an anonymous call at 1250 (0950 GMT) warning that a bomb would go off at 1330. We are now checking if it’s a hoax,” a police official told Reuters.
Police cordoned off the area. The ministry said the news conference was delayed for an hour.
Assuming it’s a hoax, expect the second part of the bailout to be announced in minutes. Then more strikes and riots.
