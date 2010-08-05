Bomb Threat Delays Second Tranche Of Greece Bailout -- For An Hour

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

While all the strikes and protests and riots couldn’t stop Greek austerity measures, a bomb threat has briefly disrupted the IMF plan.Reuters:



Police evacuated Greece’s Finance Ministry after a bomb threat was received just before a news conference by Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.

“The ministry received an anonymous call at 1250 (0950 GMT) warning that a bomb would go off at 1330. We are now checking if it’s a hoax,” a police official told Reuters.

Police cordoned off the area. The ministry said the news conference was delayed for an hour.

Assuming it’s a hoax, expect the second part of the bailout to be announced in minutes. Then more strikes and riots.

See who gets screwed in a Greek default –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.