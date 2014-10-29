Nothing Found After Bomb Scare At Barangaroo

Baranagroo, Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

The Barangaroo construction site in Sydney was evacuated today after a suspected bomb threat.

Developer Lend Lease said NSW Police have completed their search and sniffer dogs made no discoveries.

Business is anticipated to return to normal tomorrow.

Earlier today specialist police attended the scene and workers and personnel were evacuated.

“Triple Zero (000) emergency service received a call with information relating to an object at an inner city construction site around 6:45am,” a Police spokesperson said.

Workers at the site told Fairfax Media they are unsure why it took 2¼ hours for them to be evacuated from the site.

Police said evacuation was an issue for Barangaroo and their responsibility is “search and response”.

Police bomb squad sniffer dogs currently in barangaroo tower. Workers only permitted to go back to 1/2 of the site pic.twitter.com/aSp3rimg22 — Eryk Bagshaw (@ErykBagshaw) October 28, 2014

A spokesperson for developer Lend Lease said “We have been working closely with the NSW Police since they notified us of the bomb threat this morning” adding, “As safety is our priority, we have taken the precautionary step of evacuating the site.”

In June workers were evacuated from the site after a bomb scare which forced parts of the CBD into lockdown.

