A bomb squad was called to investigate suspicious packages that actually had banana bread inside

Two suspicious packages were reported in an Ohio park, local outlet Knox Pages reported.

Someone in the park altered a local police department about the packages on Sunday, the report said.

A bomb squad determined the packages were loaves of banana bread.

Ohio’s Knox Pages reported that someone in the park called Mount Vernon Police on Sunday about two packages covered in aluminium foil sitting on a table.

Matthew McDonald of the department responded to the scene and, from his patrol car, used binoculars to view the wrapped packages he said were “sitting side-by-side,” in an incident report viewed by Knox Pages.

“Based on my military background and experience with explosive devices, I observed these two items to be suspicious due to being wrapped in aluminium foil, which is commonly used to keep radio frequency out of the explosive devices,” McDonald said in the report.

According to the report, the packages looked like loaves of bread. But McDonald was still suspicious. Knox Pages reported that he started to talk to people in the park who also noticed the strange packages.

The report said McDonald alerted his supervisor, who eventually arrived at the scene, analysed the packages, and called in a bomb squad from Columbus, Ohio.

According to Knox Pages, the squad, fully equipped with X-ray devices and K-9, notified McDonald that “the items were banana bread wrapped in aluminium foil,” he said in the incident report.

The bread was discarded following the investigation, Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan told Knox Pages.

Morgan told Knox Pages he was satisfied with his officers’ effort and how they handled the situation.

“I believe we’re doing our due diligence,” Morgan told the outlet. “We’re doing what we need to do, or feel we need to do, to keep the community and our officers safe.”

