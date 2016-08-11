Bomb squad deployed to suspects home after shooting wounds 2 police, explosives found

Police Photo The suspect in the shooting, Billy Monroe Jones.

After a man suspected of shooting two police officers in Sebastian County, Arkansas was taken into custody police found two pounds of tannerite, an explosive, Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department told a local news outlet.

A bomb squad has been deployed to secure the area.

Sebastian County Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck tells Fort Smith television station KHBS that the suspect, identified as Billy Monroe Jones, was arrested Wednesday. Hollenbeck says the man is accused of shooting one of his sheriff’s deputies and a Hackett police officer.

Hollenbeck says the Hackett police officer suffered “superficial” wounds, but he declined to release the condition of the sheriff’s deputy.

Hollenbeck declined any further questions and quickly left the scene to go to a hospital to visit the deputy.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning.

