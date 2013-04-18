Bomb Squad Called To Senate Office Buildings

‘The bomb squad has been called to a closed hallway in the Russell office building. Building not being evacuated.’

A bomb squad is working at Hart and Russell Senate office buildings, Politico reports.



Sen. Richard Shelby’s office has confirmed Capitol Police are investigating suspicious package at his office in Russell Senate office building.

There will be a White House briefing soon, presumable regarding the suspicious envelopes potentially containing the poisonous substance ricin that have arrived on Capitol Hill.

More to come as information becomes available.

