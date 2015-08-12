These adorable bomb-sniffing rats are saving lives

In Cambodia an adorable team of workers conduct a daring search for millions of unexploded landmines that can detonate and kill.

Surprisingly, the team is made up mostly of rats — with a few human handlers guiding them.

The adorable Gambian pouched rats outperform both metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs when it comes to finding unexploded devices.

They can also work a lot faster — covering more miles of land, quicker.

A non-profit in Tanzania, Apopo, trains the rats to sniff out the bombs.

